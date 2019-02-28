Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

European court rules in favor of child migrant, fines France

PARIS (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has ordered France to pay 15,000 euros ($17,000) to an Afghan migrant for failing to protect him when, as a 12-year-old, he lived alone in a makeshift migrant camp in Calais.

Thursday’s decision is limited to the case of Jamil Khan, who spent six months in the squalid camp, one of scores of unaccompanied minors there.

Khan sneaked across the English Channel in March 2016 and now lives in Birmingham.

The Strasbourg court said that it wasn’t convinced the French government did all it could to care for and protect the child, as a court had ordered after a lawyers’ group filed a complaint on his behalf.

The court ruled authorities had breached Europe’s human rights convention forbidding inhuman or degrading treatment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
District 11 sends warning letter to parents about “Momo challenge”
Covering Colorado

District 11 sends warning letter to parents about “Momo challenge”

7:52 am
Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death
News

Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death

6:42 am
Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car
Breaking News

Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car

5:43 am
District 11 sends warning letter to parents about “Momo challenge”
Covering Colorado

District 11 sends warning letter to parents about “Momo challenge”

Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death
News

Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death

Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car
Breaking News

Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car

Scroll to top
Skip to content