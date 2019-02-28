Electoral commission: Senegal’s president wins 2nd term

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s electoral commission says that President Macky Sall has won a second term in office with more than 58 percent of the vote.

It was not immediately clear if the top opposition candidates would accept the results announced Thursday afternoon or would pursue a legal challenge.

Sall needed a majority of the vote in Sunday’s first round in order to avoid a runoff, and ultimately received 58.27 percent.

Earlier this week opposition candidates Idrissa Seck and Ousmane Sonko had disputed media reports of unofficial results that showed Sall had won re-election.

According to the provisional results, Seck took 20.50 percent of the vote, while Sonko took 15.67.

The opposition scheduled a news conference to immediately follow the announcement of official results.