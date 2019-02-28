Don’t expect to puff away at next year’s Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers have announced a stringent ban on all tobacco products and vaping devices for next year’s games. Smoking will be banned at any indoor or outdoor Olympic or Paralympic venue, including perimeter areas being run by the Tokyo Games.

Organizers say the prohibition it tougher than regulations for the last two Summer Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro.

In a statement on Thursday organizers said “Tokyo 2020 aims to leave a legacy of improved health for the country at large.”

Tokyo is still a smoker’s heaven. Despite tougher national and city laws enacted last year, smokers can light up in some restaurants and bars. Tobacco advertising is allowed on television, cigarette packages don’t contain graphic health warnings, and tobacco is cheap compared to other major cities.

