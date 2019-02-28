Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

British Airways makes big order for Boeing jets

MADRID (AP) — The parent company of British Airways is buying up to 42 Boeing 777 long-haul passenger jets in a multi-billion dollar deal.

Thursday’s announcement by the International Airlines Group consortium comes days after Boeing’s European rival, Airbus, announced it would stop making its A380 superjumbo from 2021 due to a lack of customers.

IAG, which also owns Iberia, says it has confirmed the order of 18 planes for British Airways and placed an optional order for 24 additional jets that will replace some other Boeing jets in British Airways’ existing fleet. The first 18 will be delivered between 2022 and 2025.

The company has not disclosed the exact cost of the purchase, but noted in the statement that it had negotiated a “substantial discount” over the $18.5 billion dollar-listed price tag.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car
Breaking News

Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car

5:43 am
Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!
Weather

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!

5:33 am
Prime minister of Pakistan: Captured Indian pilot will be released
News

Prime minister of Pakistan: Captured Indian pilot will be released

4:51 am
Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car
Breaking News

Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!
Weather

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!

Prime minister of Pakistan: Captured Indian pilot will be released
News

Prime minister of Pakistan: Captured Indian pilot will be released

Scroll to top
Skip to content