Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bangladesh: We’ll become unable to take new Myanmar refugees

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Bangladesh’s foreign secretary says his country will need to stop accepting more refugees from Myanmar, and he says its government is being “obstructionist” about bringing back more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence.

Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque spoke Thursday at the U.N. Security Council, where Myanmar insisted it’s taking steps toward the refugees’ return.

Ambassador Hau Do Suan appealed for patience from the council. But several members complained about what they saw as lagging progress.

Haque said his country “would no longer be in a position to accommodate more people from Myanmar.” He didn’t say when that might occur.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 2017, when Rohingya militants attacked Myanmar security forces in Rakhine and triggered a massive military retaliation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ski report for the week, ending March 3
News

Ski report for the week, ending March 3

7:45 pm
Colorado Springs 2C projects on-time and on-budget
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs 2C projects on-time and on-budget

7:14 pm
Ready to volunteer? The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wants you
Covering Colorado

Ready to volunteer? The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wants you

7:09 pm
Ski report for the week, ending March 3
News

Ski report for the week, ending March 3

Colorado Springs 2C projects on-time and on-budget
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs 2C projects on-time and on-budget

Ready to volunteer? The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wants you
Covering Colorado

Ready to volunteer? The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wants you

Scroll to top
Skip to content