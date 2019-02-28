Bangladesh: We’ll become unable to take new Myanmar refugees

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Bangladesh’s foreign secretary says his country will need to stop accepting more refugees from Myanmar, and he says its government is being “obstructionist” about bringing back more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence.

Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque spoke Thursday at the U.N. Security Council, where Myanmar insisted it’s taking steps toward the refugees’ return.

Ambassador Hau Do Suan appealed for patience from the council. But several members complained about what they saw as lagging progress.

Haque said his country “would no longer be in a position to accommodate more people from Myanmar.” He didn’t say when that might occur.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 2017, when Rohingya militants attacked Myanmar security forces in Rakhine and triggered a massive military retaliation.