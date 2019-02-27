Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Visiting Venice will cost a few extra euros for day-trippers

MILAN (AP) — Visiting the Italian city of Venice will cost a few extra euros a day for anyone not overnighting.

Venice’s city council late Tuesday approved a visitors tax on day-trippers, aimed at paying for essential services that are more costly to perform in the lagoon city, such as trash collection and the cleaning of public areas.

Day-trippers will be charged a daily tax of 3 euros ($3.40) for the rest of 2019, doubling next year. Variations for low- and high-traffic days will give a range of 3 euros to 10 euros.

Exemptions include those born, living, working or studying in Venice, children under 6 and people visiting relatives. The tax can be paid at transport and tourism agencies. The city did not say how it would enforce the tax, but scofflaws face fines of up to 450 euros.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

10:57 pm
Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

10:48 pm
Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

10:02 pm
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

Scroll to top
Skip to content