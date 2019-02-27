Visiting Venice will cost a few extra euros for day-trippers

MILAN (AP) — Visiting the Italian city of Venice will cost a few extra euros a day for anyone not overnighting.

Venice’s city council late Tuesday approved a visitors tax on day-trippers, aimed at paying for essential services that are more costly to perform in the lagoon city, such as trash collection and the cleaning of public areas.

Day-trippers will be charged a daily tax of 3 euros ($3.40) for the rest of 2019, doubling next year. Variations for low- and high-traffic days will give a range of 3 euros to 10 euros.

Exemptions include those born, living, working or studying in Venice, children under 6 and people visiting relatives. The tax can be paid at transport and tourism agencies. The city did not say how it would enforce the tax, but scofflaws face fines of up to 450 euros.