Turkish president holds talks with Jared Kushner

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting with Jared Kushner for talks that are expected to center on his planned Mideast peace initiative.

Erdogan’s office confirmed Wednesday that the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law is underway. Economy Minister Berat Albayrak, who is Erdogan’s son-in-law, was also present.

Details of Kushner’s plan will be unveiled after the April 9 Israeli election.

He said however, that it will address all “final status” issues, including borders, and require compromises by all sides. He made no mention of establishing a Palestinian state and said the plan would focus heavily on offering economic “opportunities” to the Palestinians.

Kushner’s comments about his initiative have received a cool reception from Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

Associated Press

