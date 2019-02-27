Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Top Israeli minister to Trump: Reveal plan before election

JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior Israeli Cabinet minister is calling on President Donald Trump to reveal his much-anticipated “Deal of the Century” for Middle East peace before the upcoming Israeli election.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner says his plan will address all “final status” issues, including borders, and require compromises by all sides. He made no mention of establishing a Palestinian state and said the plan would focus heavily on offering economic “opportunities” to the Palestinians. Details will be unveiled after the April 9 Israeli elections.

But Naftali Bennett, a hard-line rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused the Israeli leader of conspiring with Kushner to establish a Palestinian state. He says Tuesday that Trump is leaving Israelis in the dark before a crucial election and “friends do not keep secrets” from each other.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

10:57 pm
Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

10:48 pm
Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

10:02 pm
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

Scroll to top
Skip to content