Thai court to rule March 7 on possible dissolution of party

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court says it will issue a ruling on whether to dissolve a political party opposed to the country’s military government on March 7, less than three weeks before long-delayed elections.

The Thai Raksa Chart Party has been threatened with dissolution for having nominated King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s sister as its candidate for prime minister, an unprecedented move that the monarch declared was inappropriate and unconstitutional. The board overseeing the March 24 general election voided the nomination.

Separately, the attorney general’s office said it would decide after the polls whether to prosecute Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the youthful founder of the Future Forward Party, on charges filed against him by the ruling junta for remarks posted online.

Associated Press

