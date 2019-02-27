Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Spain investigated incident in North Korean Embassy

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say police are investigating an incident at the North Korean Embassy in Madrid in which a woman was hurt, and an aide to North Korea’s government says computers and cellphones also were stolen.

Spain’s El Confidencial news site first reported that a group of unidentified assailants bound and gagged workers at the embassy on Feb. 22. The site reported Wednesday that one woman eventually escaped.

The Spanish Interior Ministry says national police in Madrid opened an investigation after officers assisted a North Korean woman with unspecified injuries. The ministry said North Korean diplomats or other government officials have not filed a complaint.

The embassy couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

Alejandro Cao de Benos, a tour guide and North Korean government aide, told The Associated Press he heard about the stolen electronic equipment from embassy staff members.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress
News

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

11:44 am
5Pet Check: Register for an appointment on April 1st
Covering Colorado

5Pet Check: Register for an appointment on April 1st

11:08 am
Own your health at Southern Colorado’s 5Health Fair
Covering Colorado

Own your health at Southern Colorado’s 5Health Fair

11:00 am
WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress
News

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

5Pet Check: Register for an appointment on April 1st
Covering Colorado

5Pet Check: Register for an appointment on April 1st

Own your health at Southern Colorado’s 5Health Fair
Covering Colorado

Own your health at Southern Colorado’s 5Health Fair

Scroll to top
Skip to content