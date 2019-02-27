Sig Sauer executives reach court deal over Colombia gun sale

BERLIN (AP) — Three former executives of German gun maker Sig Sauer have reached a deal that will spare them jail time over allegations they illegally sold firearms to Colombia.

A spokeswoman for the Kiel regional court said Wednesday that defense lawyers, prosecutors and judges have agreed on suspended sentences and large fines for the men, including the current chief executive of Sig Sauer’s sister company in New Hampshire.

Spokeswoman Rebekka Kleine told The Associated Press the court still needs to determine the precise penalties, pending the defendants’ pleas.

The trial centered on the shipment of semi-automatic SP 2022 pistols from Sig Sauer’s factory in Germany to New Hampshire from 2009-2011. Prosecutors claim most of the pistols were subsequently forwarded to Colombia, in breach of the export license issued by German authorities.