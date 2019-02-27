Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Poland open to meeting with Israel after Holocaust spat

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says his country is open to a meeting with Israel also involving other countries from central Europe, after it pulled out of a similar meeting last week.

Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said Wednesday after talks with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest that there are “no obstacles” to the meeting, although “some things still have to be cleared up with the Israeli side.”

Poland pulled out of the Feb. 19 meeting after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Poles had cooperated with the Nazis during the Holocaust and Israel’s acting foreign minister referenced a quote from former Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir, who said that Poles “suckled anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk.”

Regarding Brexit, Czaputowicz said Poland would support delaying the EU-Britain breakup “if it helps work out a better position.”

