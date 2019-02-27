Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pakistani judge critically wounded in gun attack in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen riding on a motorcycle have opened fire on a car carrying a judge of the Peshawar High Court, wounding him and his driver before fleeing.

Senior police officer Wasim Riaz says Thursday’s incident took place in the Hayatabad neighborhood in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility and Judge Mohammad Ayub is listed in critical condition at a hospital.

Peshawar is surrounded by lawless tribal regions that have served as a sanctuary for Islamic militants for decades.

Militants have targeted security forces there and elsewhere in the country but attacks on judges are rare.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Earthquake rattles subdivision near Alamosa
Covering Colorado

Earthquake rattles subdivision near Alamosa

10:13 pm
Monument Mayor wants electoral college question on 2020 ballot
Capitol Watch

Monument Mayor wants electoral college question on 2020 ballot

9:36 pm
US general says no military threat on southern border
News

US general says no military threat on southern border

9:34 pm
Earthquake rattles subdivision near Alamosa
Covering Colorado

Earthquake rattles subdivision near Alamosa

Monument Mayor wants electoral college question on 2020 ballot
Capitol Watch

Monument Mayor wants electoral college question on 2020 ballot

US general says no military threat on southern border
News

US general says no military threat on southern border

Scroll to top
Skip to content