Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

On summit sidelines, North Koreans study Vietnam’s economy

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Senior members of the North Korean delegation in Hanoi for Kim Jong Un’s summit with President Donald Trump have taken a side trip to view one of Vietnam’s most successful conglomerates.

Kim has several senior foreign and economic advisers with him in Hanoi and gleaning insights into ways to improve the North’s economy appears to be high on their list of priorities.

As Kim stayed behind to prepare for the summit, former Foreign Minister Ri Su Yong, now the ruling party’s top foreign policy adviser, and O Su Yong, a ruling party vice chairman and director of its Economic Affairs Department, traveled by car to the port city of Hai Phong, about 105 kilometers (60 miles) east of Hanoi.

The two toured Vinfast, part of the Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest conglomerate.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man featured in viral Girl Scout cookies photo arrested on drug charges
News

Man featured in viral Girl Scout cookies photo arrested on drug charges

5:36 am
Trump and Kim shake hands to start Vietnam Summit
News

Trump and Kim shake hands to start Vietnam Summit

4:30 am
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

10:57 pm
Man featured in viral Girl Scout cookies photo arrested on drug charges
News

Man featured in viral Girl Scout cookies photo arrested on drug charges

Trump and Kim shake hands to start Vietnam Summit
News

Trump and Kim shake hands to start Vietnam Summit

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

Scroll to top
Skip to content