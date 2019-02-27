Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New exhibition explores Van Gogh influence on David Hockney

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A new exhibition at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum examines the influences of the tormented Dutch master on the later landscape works of one of the world’s greatest living artists, David Hockney.

The exhibition “Hockney – Van Gogh: The Joy of Nature,” which opens Friday, features both artists’ landscapes, juxtaposing paintings and drawings by the 19th century Dutchman with Hockney works ranging from small charcoal sketches to giant, wall-filling paintings, videos and iPad drawings.

Curator Edwin Becker compares Hockney’s return from Los Angeles to the northern English county of Yorkshire to Van Gogh’s move from Paris to southern France, saying their relocations helped both artists reconnect with nature.

The exhibition runs until May 26.

Associated Press

