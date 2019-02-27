Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Macron, Merkel to hold talks on Brexit and other EU issues

PARIS (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Brexit, relations with the United States and other European issues.

Wednesday’s meeting comes one day after British Prime Minister Theresa May said Parliament would get the chance to vote to delay Britain’s scheduled March 29 departure from the European Union. Such a delay would require other EU members’ approval.

Merkel and Macron will also evoke the French-German defense partnership, according to the French president’s office.

The leaders in January signed a pact renewing their countries’ decades-long friendship. They pledged to increase cooperation in the areas of foreign and defense policy, fighting crime and terrorism, international development and research.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

10:57 pm
Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

10:48 pm
Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

10:02 pm
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

Scroll to top
Skip to content