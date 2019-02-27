In a summit first, Kim Jong Un takes US media questions

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A bit of history was made at President Donald Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un: for what is almost certainly the first time, the North Korean leader actually answered an impromptu question from an American reporter.

Then just a little bit later, as if to prove it wasn’t a fluke, he did it again.

Looking confident and speaking in his typically gravelly voice, Kim didn’t miss a beat when asked by a member of the White House press pool about his outlook on the summit , saying “It’s too early to say. I won’t make predictions. But I instinctively feel that a good outcome will be produced.”