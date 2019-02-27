Hanoi Postcard: Vietnam tames media invasion but sees upside

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Journalists covering the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may want space to work and food to fuel them through the long days, and they won’t hesitate to say so. But Vietnamese officials see an upside to hosting media from around the world.

In welcoming 2,600 foreign journalists, Vietnam has a unique opportunity to polish its image and, hopefully, boost tourism and investment. Vietnamese are keen to show themselves as members in good standing of the global community, to the extent of helping broker a major diplomatic entente.

Vietnam has much experience in hosting major events such as 2017’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang, and Vietnam’s social and political stability is a plus in ensuring security.