Egypt official: 10 killed in fire at Cairo train station

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian medical official says 10 people have been killed and 22 injured when a major fire erupted at the main train station in Cairo.

Mohammed Said, the head of the Cairo Railroad hospital, says the death toll is expected to rise further following the blaze on Wednesday.

The fire is said to have been triggered by an explosion of a fuel tank on a speeding train that was heading into the Ramsis station in downtown Cairo.

Heavy black smoke is rising into the sky at the scene.

The daily Al-Ahram says the train crashed and the fuel tank exploded, causing the fire, but details were still not confirmed.

Associated Press

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

