Business chief says delaying Brexit is an option for sanity

LONDON (AP) — The head of one of Britain’s biggest business organizations says Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to allow lawmakers to delay the country’s exit from the European Union provides an “option on sanity.”

May on Tuesday said Parliament will get the chance to delay Britain’s scheduled March 29 departure if lawmakers fail to approve the divorce agreement with the bloc.

Confederation of British Industry head Carolyn Fairbairn told the BBC on Wednesday that neither business nor the government is ready to leave, and exiting without a deal would be “a wrecking ball on our economy.”

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay refused to take the possibility of a no-deal Brexit off the table, however, telling the BBC: “It will be for Parliament to decide.”

Associated Press

