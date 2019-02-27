Booker Prize for fiction secures new financial backer

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s leading literary award, the Booker Prize, has found a new financial backer after its sponsor of almost two decades pulled out.

Prize trustees said Thursday the Crankstart Foundation will become the sponsor in June. The charity was founded by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Michael Moritz and his wife, writer Harriet Heyman.

Crankstart has committed to funding the Booker Prize for English-language novels and the International Booker Prize for translated works for at least five years.

The investment firm Man Group PLC ended its funding of the prize after 18 years.

Founded in 1969, the 50,000 pound ($67,000) Booker was originally open to writers from Britain, Ireland and the Commonwealth. U.S. authors became eligible in 2014, a move that remains contentious.

Anna Burns won the 2018 fiction prize for “Milkman.”