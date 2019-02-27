Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bahrain’s Gulf Air says it is delaying, cancelling flights

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Bahrain-based long-haul carrier Gulf Air is acknowledging it is cancelling and delaying flights without explaining why.

Local media reported flight delays and cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday at the airline’s main hub of Bahrain International Airport in Manama.

The airline, owned by the government of the island kingdom home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, said in a statement Wednesday that it is “working round the clock to stabilize the operation bringing back our schedule stability.”

Gulf Air officials and government officials did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about what’s causing the disruptions. Local Bahrain media suggested the airline faced a pilot shortage.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

10:57 pm
Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

10:48 pm
Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

10:02 pm
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

Scroll to top
Skip to content