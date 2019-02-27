Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Air France-KLM: Macron wants clarification from Dutch state

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the Dutch government must clarify why it bought more than 12 percent of shares in the holding company for the Air France-KLM airline alliance.

Speaking at a news conference in Paris, Macron said the French government hadn’t been informed ahead of time of the Dutch move. He said the alliance’s interests must be “preserved.”

French national carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ KLM reached a deal last week on tightening ties after fears of a power struggle alarmed the Dutch government, airline employees and shareholders.

KLM has cut jobs and costs but is more profitable than Air France, which has faced extended labor disputes in recent years.

Associated Press

