Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US, Taliban express optimism about latest talks

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States and the Taliban have expressed optimism about the latest round of talks aimed at ending the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says the talks, which carried into their second day on Tuesday, represent a “significant moment.” The Taliban have also indicated progress, and the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the movement and veteran battlefield commander, has further raised expectations.

The closed-door discussions in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, are believed to be focused on a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and on launching negotiations between the Taliban and the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita
Covering Colorado

Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita

11:03 pm
Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo

10:52 pm
Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd
News

Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd

10:30 pm
Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita
Covering Colorado

Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita

Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo

Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd
News

Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd

Scroll to top
Skip to content