The Latest: Pound rises on Labour support for new referendum

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s negotiations to leave the European Union (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

The pound has spiked to a month-high against the dollar after Britain’s main opposition party said it was ready to back a second referendum on the country’s exit from the European Union.

On Monday, the Labour Party said it would back calls for another vote if its Brexit proposals fail to win the support of lawmakers.

Traders are also hopeful that lawmakers will back proposals that will effectively force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek an extension to the current Brexit date of March 29 if Parliament fails to agree a withdrawal agreement in time.

In mid-morning London trade, the pound was up 0.7 percent at $1.3180.

Lukman Otunuga, Research Analyst at FXTM, said that with just over one month left until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU, the pound will likely “display extreme levels of sensitivity and volatility to Brexit headlines.”

___

9:55 a.m.

Germany’s main business lobby group is urging British politicians to stop dithering on Brexit and says it would be “absurd” for Britain to slide into a no-deal departure from the European Union that isn’t even supported by a majority in its Parliament.

Joachim Lang, the chief executive of the Federation of German Industries, said Tuesday that “British politicians must not delay decisions any longer.” He added that “if the British government doesn’t find a majority in the lower house in March, it is time to halt the withdrawal process.”

Lang said an unregulated Brexit would hurt the German economy but called on the German government and European Union to stick to their principles. He said that “the top priority must continue to be the unity of the EU 27 and the European Economic Area. The fundamental principles and achievements of European integration are too valuable to call into question.”

___

9:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a revolt from members of her own government as lawmakers try to prevent her from taking Britain out of the European Union in a month’s time without a divorce deal.

Three junior government ministers write in Tuesday’s Daily Mail that they will vote with lawmakers from all parties to stop a no-deal departure unless May agrees to delay Brexit and guarantee “we are not swept over the precipice on March 29.”

May has insisted Britain will leave the EU on schedule, even though she still hasn’t reached an agreement that can win parliamentary approval.

The main opposition Labour Party on Monday took a step to back calls for a referendum on the Brexit deal as a way to break the deadlock.