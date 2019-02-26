Report slams Colombia for promoting officer tied to slayings

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Human Rights Watch is denouncing Colombia’s government for appointing at least nine officers to key army positions despite credible evidence implicating them in serious human rights violations during the country’s long civil conflict.

The human rights organization released a report Wednesday condemning the government of President Ivan Duque for promoting Gen. Nicasio de Jesus Martinez Espinel as army chief and promoting eight other officers linked to abuses.

The group says the men are “credibly implicated” in what is known as the “false positive” scandal, in which security forces killed several thousand civilians during the height of the military’s offensive against leftist guerrillas and counted them as rebels to inflate combat deaths to obtain coveted bonuses.