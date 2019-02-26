Nigeria’s president is re-elected after delayed, bumpy vote

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president was declared the clear winner of a second term in Africa’s largest democracy early Wednesday, after a campaign in which he urged voters to give him another chance to tackle corruption, widespread insecurity and an economy limping back from recession.

While many frustrated Nigerians had said they wanted to give someone new a try, President Muhammadu Buhari , a former military dictator, profited from his upright reputation in an oil-rich nation weary of politicians enriching themselves instead of the people.

The electoral commission said in its official declaration before dawn that Buhari received 15.1 million votes, or 55 percent. Challenger Atiku Abubakar received 11.2 million, or 41 percent. The average national turnout was 35.6 percent, continuing a downward trend.