Mirroring grandfather, Kim rides the rails to Trump summit

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — For his second summit with President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opted to go retro — riding the rails like his grandfather decades before.

Kim’s decision to take the train all the way across China was probably prompted at least in part by security considerations. But it also marks a major attempt at showmanship designed to bring back memories of Kim Il Sung’s many travels by railroad.

Kim Jong Un’s journey aboard his forest green train from Pyongyang to the Vietnamese border took more than two and a half days. That’s longer than it took Trump to fly halfway around the world.

But the overland passage was a marked upgrade in optics from Kim’s first summit with Trump, in Singapore, in which he borrowed a Chinese plane.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita
Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita

Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo
Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo

Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd
Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd

