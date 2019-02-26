Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Macron’s former security aide released from custody

PARIS (AP) — A French court of appeal has ordered the release of French president Emmanuel Macron’s former security aide Alexandre Benalla from custody.

Benalla and his associate Vincent Crase were jailed for a week after they contacted each other in violation of the conditions of their judicial supervision.

Benalla was fired last summer. Both men were handed preliminary charges after a video surfaced of Benalla beating a protester at a May Day demonstration. Crase was by Benallas’s side at the protest.

Separately, online investigative media Mediapart revealed this month that Benalla and Crase were involved in sealing security deals worth 2.2 million euros to provide services to two Russian oligarchs close to the Kremlin. According to Mediapart, Benalla began negotiating one of the deals when he was still employed by the Elysee.

