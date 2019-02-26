Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Huawei exec pokes fun at US spying, Snowden at tech show

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A top executive at Chinese tech supplier Huawei has poked fun at U.S. intelligence as he sought to reassure people attending the world’s biggest mobile industry show that the company’s technology is secure.

Guo Ping, Huawei’s rotating chairman, used his keynote speech Tuesday at MWC Barcelona to fight back against U.S. allegations the company’s gear poses a national security risk to next-generation mobile networks.

“PRISM, PRISM on the wall, who is the most trusthworthy of them all?” Guo said, in a reference to a U.S. data gathering program called PRISM.

“If you don’t understand that, you can go ask Edward Snowden,” he said, referring to the former National Security Agency contractor who exposed the eavesdropping program in 2013.

The dispute between the U.S. and Huawei is overshadowing the four-day conference.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita
Covering Colorado

Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita

11:03 pm
Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo

10:52 pm
Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd
News

Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd

10:30 pm
Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita
Covering Colorado

Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita

Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo

Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd
News

Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd

Scroll to top
Skip to content