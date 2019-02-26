Hanoi Postcard: Vietnam artist paints Trump again and again

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The stereotype of artists as eccentric is a common one, and the work of Vietnam’s Tran Lam Binh seems to support that view. Since 2015 he has turned out painting after painting of Donald Trump. Many can be seen this week in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, where Trump is holding a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Binh has also fashioned a statue of the American president that’s almost 2 meters (6½ feet) tall, more or less life size.

Don’t assume Binh is single-minded, however.

In 2017, he began diversifying his portfolio of roughly 50 depictions of Trump by painting portraits of Kim Jong Un.

So this week is kind of a perfect storm for 36-year-old Binh with his two favorite subjects coming to his homeland.