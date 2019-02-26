Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

France criticized for its handling of yellow vest crisis

PARIS (AP) — A top European official is criticizing French authorities for their handling of the anti-government protests that have rocked the country in recent months, urging them to “show more respect for human rights.”

Following a visit to Paris last month, Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic wrote a memorandum released Tuesday in which she also asked the French government to “refrain from introducing excessive restrictions to freedom of peaceful assembly” via a bill currently under debate in the French parliament. The controversial bill aims at cracking down on troublemakers who use protests to attack police.

According to the French Interior ministry, more than 3,000 people, including protesters and police, have been injured since the yellow vest demonstrations started in November.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita
Covering Colorado

Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita

11:03 pm
Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo

10:52 pm
Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd
News

Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd

10:30 pm
Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita
Covering Colorado

Colorado man celebrates 300th visit to Casa Bonita

Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Rally to save East High School to be held Tuesday in Pueblo

Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd
News

Bike lane debate draws overflow crowd

Scroll to top
Skip to content