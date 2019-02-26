Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Criminal case filed over Bangladesh hijacking attempt

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — More details about the attempted weekend hijacking of plane headed from Bangladesh’s capital to Dubai have emerged after civil aviation authorities filed a criminal case over the incident.

The plane, operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, was headed to Dubai via Chittagong, Bangladesh. Officials said the attempted hijacking by a Bangladeshi man occurred shortly after takeoff from Dhaka on Sunday.

The 24-year-old man, identified by officials as Mohammed Polash Ahmed, was killed by military commandos after the plane made an emergency landing in Chittagong.

According to the complaint, Ahmed attempted to enter the cockpit 15 minutes after takeoff.

The complaint also says Ahmed exploded “two cracker-like objects” inside the plane, creating panic among the passengers and crew.

Associated Press

Associated Press

