Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Brazil’s Bolsonaro praises late Paraguay dictator Stroessner

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has praised late Paraguayan dictator Gen. Alfredo Stroessner during a ceremony at the Itaipu hydroelectric dam on the countries’ shared border.

Bolsonaro, a far-right ex-army captain, is known for praising Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship and on Tuesday he also lauded Paraguay’s longtime strongman for his role in building the Itaipu dam, one of the biggest in the world.

“All of this was possible because a man of vision, a statesman who knew perfectly well that his country Paraguay would need to grow. So here is my tribute to honor Gen. Alfredo Stroessner,” said Bolsonaro, speaking on the Paraguayan side of the dam.

At Bolsonaro’s side was Paraguayan President Mario Abdo, whose father served as Stroessner’s private secretary for 25 years. Stroessner ruled from 1954 to 1989.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Parks and Wildlife: Baby lion that was fed bratwurst is recovering
Covering Colorado

Parks and Wildlife: Baby lion that was fed bratwurst is recovering

1:40 pm
Colorado Springs man arrested for a string of armed robberies
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs man arrested for a string of armed robberies

1:26 pm
WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school

12:47 pm
Parks and Wildlife: Baby lion that was fed bratwurst is recovering
Covering Colorado

Parks and Wildlife: Baby lion that was fed bratwurst is recovering

Colorado Springs man arrested for a string of armed robberies
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs man arrested for a string of armed robberies

WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school

Scroll to top
Skip to content