Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Brazil ministry tells students to recite Bolsonaro slogan

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Ministry of Education is instructing students to sing the national anthem and read aloud a declaration that includes President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign slogan — and it says they should be filmed doing so.

The ministry sent instructions Monday night saying that students returning from summer vacation should recite a statement including Bolsonaro’s slogan, “Brazil above everything, God above everyone.”

It also asks school staff to send video images of the students to the Ministry of Education, outraging critics who say it’s illegal to film children without parental permission.

Teachers, parents and opposition politicians have expressed outrage at the ministry’s orders. The issue became the top trending topic on Brazilian Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Boston Market recalling frozen meals
News

Boston Market recalling frozen meals

11:03 am
Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country

10:43 am
City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019
Election Watch

City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019

10:22 am
Boston Market recalling frozen meals
News

Boston Market recalling frozen meals

Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country

City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019
Election Watch

City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content