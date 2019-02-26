Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bosnia police detain 3 people smugglers, find 19 migrants

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police say they have detained three people at two separate locations on suspicion of attempting to smuggle 19 migrants through the Balkan country.

A statement on Tuesday says two suspected people smugglers were detained in area of Tuzla, in central Bosnia, with twelve migrants from Iraq, Iran and Pakistan.

In a separate action, police say they detained one person Monday and prevented the illegal transfer of seven Turkish citizens from Bosnia to neighboring European Union member state Croatia.

Police say they used thermal cameras to locate the migrants who were hiding in ditches in the area of Corkovaca, near the Bosnia-Croatia border.

Thousands of migrants have been stuck in Bosnia as they seek to move on toward Western Europe. Migrants mostly travel illegally with the help of people smugglers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog
Covering Colorado

Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog

9:04 am
President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
News

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un

8:40 am
Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

7:21 am
Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog
Covering Colorado

Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
News

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

Scroll to top
Skip to content