Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Before meeting Kim, Trump oversees big Vietnamese plane deal

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Donald Trump and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong have presided over the signing of several trade deals in Hanoi, including agreements to sell 110 Boeing planes worth billions of dollars to the booming Southeast Asian country.

The deals inked Wednesday give Trump a win ahead of meetings expected for later in the day with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Vietnamese capital. The talks follow an initial summit in Singapore last year.

Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. is selling 100 737 MAX planes to Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet. Boeing sealed a second sale to Bamboo Airways of 10 787 Dreamliners as the two leaders looked on.

Boeing and Vietjet said their deal was valued at $12.7 billion at list prices. Airlines typically negotiate discounts for bulk orders.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

10:57 pm
Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

10:48 pm
Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

10:02 pm
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

Scroll to top
Skip to content