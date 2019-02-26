Albania opposition protests against governing Socialists

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Supporters of Albania’s opposition have thrown flares and torched a car tire outside the country’s parliament in an attempt to block governing lawmakers entering the building amid calls for the government to quit.

The center-right Democratic Party-led opposition claims the leftist government of Prime Minister Edi Rama is corrupt and has links to organized crime. Opposition lawmakers want the government to make way for a caretaker administration and call early elections.

Albania’s parliament holds sessions on Thursdays, but moved this week’s meeting to Tuesday to avoid a planned demonstration. Supporters of the opposition then moved their demonstration, too.

The governing Socialists hold 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament. Opposition lawmakers have already quit as they push for early elections.