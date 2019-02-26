Afghan officials: NATO strike kills 9 state-backed forces

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a NATO drone strike has mistakenly killed nine members of a government-backed militia.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the governor of the eastern Ghazni province, says another three were wounded in the strike Monday night.

NATO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. and NATO formally ended their combat mission in 2014 but still provide air support and other assistance to Afghan forces, who are battling a resurgent Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate.