UN says emergency decree will impact peace in Sudan’s Darfur

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. assistant secretary-general for Africa says Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s declaration of a countrywide state of emergency and replacement of all governors will affect peace efforts in Darfur.

Bintou Keita told the Security Council Monday that “some rebel groups have demonstrated a stiffening of their position” since al-Bashir’s announcement Friday of the year-long emergency amid protests calling for his resignation.

She said “the Darfur peace process had come to a standstill — once again — in the context of the ongoing demonstrations against the economic and political conditions in Sudan.”

The council voted in July to dramatically cut the United Nations-African Union military force in the western Darfur region in response to reduced fighting and improved security conditions, with a target of ending the mission on June 30, 2020.

Associated Press

