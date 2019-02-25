Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Syrian president visits Iran in rare trip abroad

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state-run media say President Bashar Assad has visited Iran and met with officials there on a rare trip abroad.

SANA said Assad met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani on the trip — the first time he has traveled anywhere other than Russia since the Syrian civil war erupted nearly eight years ago.

Tehran has given the Syrian government billions of dollars in aid since the conflict began and sent Iran-backed fighters to battle alongside his forces.

Syrian state TV says Assad “thanked the Islamic Republic’s leadership and people for what they have given to Syria during the war.”

The visit comes a day before a trip by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Russia for talks expected to focus on Iran’s role in Syria.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Starving horses rescued in Park County
Covering Colorado

Starving horses rescued in Park County

10:44 am
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

10:11 am
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
News

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

9:58 am
Starving horses rescued in Park County
Covering Colorado

Starving horses rescued in Park County

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
News

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content