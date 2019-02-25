Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
South Korea: More needed than just end to NKorea tests

GENEVA (AP) — South Korea’s top diplomat says an end to North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests would be good, but “just the beginning,” after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be “happy” as long as no testing takes place.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said South Korea hopes for tangible results from this week’s summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Kang said she was hopeful for “a substantial outcome” on issues of denuclearization and “corresponding measures from the United States.”

The comments came after Trump said Sunday he was in no hurry for North Korea to prove it was abandoning its weapons, adding: “I just don’t want testing. As long as there’s no testing, we’re happy.”

Kang said complete denuclearization “requires many more concrete steps.”

Associated Press

