Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Senegal president’s party say results show he won vote

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s prime minister claims that incumbent president Macky Sall has won re-election, though the opposition rejects the assertion and says the vote should go to a runoff.

Prime Minister Mahammed Boun Abdallah Dionne, who is from the ruling party, told reporters late Sunday that his unofficial results show that Sall had won 57 percent of the vote. The winning candidate must get more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a second round.

However, the top opposition candidate Idrissa Seck told reporters that he and his supporters do not accept the unofficial reports of a Sall victory.

Senegal’s electoral commission will release the official results, and that is not expected until Tuesday.

Sall faced four challengers in Sunday’s vote including Seck, who has run for the office twice before.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree

11:32 pm
Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree

7:24 pm
Iceland to keep hunting up to 2,130 whales over 5 years
News

Iceland to keep hunting up to 2,130 whales over 5 years

7:22 pm
Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree

Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree

Iceland to keep hunting up to 2,130 whales over 5 years
News

Iceland to keep hunting up to 2,130 whales over 5 years

Scroll to top
Skip to content