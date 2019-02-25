Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pence in Colombia to discuss how to oust Venezuela’s Maduro

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The United States is planning new ways to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to give up power and to provide assistance to the people of the economically devastated South American nation.

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in the Colombian capital on Monday and immediately met with Colombian President Ivan Duque. He’ll also meet with members of a regional coalition and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to discuss the next steps aimed at ousting Maduro.

Pence’s appearance before the Lima Group comes two days after a U.S.-backed effort to deliver humanitarian across the border from Colombia ended in violence.

Forces loyal to Maduro fired tear gas and buckshot on activists accompanying the supplies and setting the material on fire. Four people have been reported killed and at least 300 wounded.

Associated Press

