Nigerians start another day of waiting on election results

KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerians are starting a second day of state-by-state announcements of presidential election results in a race that has been described as too close to call.

President Muhammadu Buhari leads by more than 280,000 votes as he seeks a second term in Africa’s largest democracy. Eleven of 36 states have been announced, with the process resuming at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Election observers say Saturday’s vote was hurt by a weeklong postponement and significant delays in the opening of polling stations.

Nigerians now wonder whether Buhari or top challenger Atiku Abubakar will accept a loss or challenge the results.

Abubakar’s party already has alleged manipulation of results, which the ruling party has rejected and called an attempt to discredit the election.

Nigeria’s some 190 million people say they pray for peace.

Associated Press

