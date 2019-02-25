Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kim Jong Un’s train arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim

DONG DANG, Vietnam (AP) — Kim Jong Un’s train has arrived in Vietnam for the North Korean leader’s second summit with Donald Trump.

Vietnamese troops in crisp white uniforms and black boots stood at attention Tuesday to welcome Kim on a red carpet beneath large North Korean and Vietnamese flags at the Dong Dang railway station on the China-Vietnam border. A crowd gathered along the road near the station to wave North Korean flags and bouquets of flowers on a cold, drizzling morning.

It wasn’t clear if Kim had visited any places in China on his trip from Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, to the border. Press reports speculate that he will drive the 170 kilometers to Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, ahead of his Wednesday meeting with Trump.

Associated Press

