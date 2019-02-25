Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fugitive monkeys back at Berlin zoo, days after breakout

BERLIN (AP) — A 17-year-old fugitive monkey has been reunited with her daughter at a Berlin zoo after being caught at a railway station in the German capital.

Both the capuchin monkey and her 6-year-old daughter broke out of their newly redesigned enclosure at the Tierpark zoo on Thursday.

The younger money, 6-year-old Philippa, was picked up near the monkey house on Saturday. The mother, Obi, escaped capture during a search by about 40 zoo employees despite several weekend sightings.

The zoo said staff members caught Obi at a commuter railway station on Monday morning.

Veterinarian Andreas Pauly said “both monkeys were of course, somewhat exhausted” after their capture.

The fence around the rabbit-sized animals’ enclosure was being redesigned to prevent future breakouts.

Associated Press

