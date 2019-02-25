Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

BMW fined for diesel software error

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany prosecutors have fined automaker BMW 8.5 million euros ($9.66 million) for lax oversight in installing defective engine software that led to excessive diesel emissions in 7,965 cars.

The prosecutors said Monday they found no evidence that the Munich-based carmaker committed fraud but faulted the company for what it called insufficient quality control.

BMW said it “has consistently emphasized that the installation of the incorrect software module was a frustrating and highly regrettable error.” Therefore the company “accepts the penalty and will not appeal.”

The fine is small compared to the 27.4 billion euros in fines and settlements paid in the U.S. and elsewhere by Volkswagen, which admitted intentionally manipulating engine software so diesel cars could pass emissions tests.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Lanes of Highway 50 closed west of Cañon City due to a rock slide
Covering Colorado

Lanes of Highway 50 closed west of Cañon City due to a rock slide

5:23 am
Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree

11:32 pm
Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree

7:24 pm
Lanes of Highway 50 closed west of Cañon City due to a rock slide
Covering Colorado

Lanes of Highway 50 closed west of Cañon City due to a rock slide

Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree

Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree

Scroll to top
Skip to content