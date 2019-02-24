Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US officials honor UK man who tends memorial of US Airmen

LONDON (AP) — U.S. officials have honored a British man who has for decades tended a memorial for 10 U.S. World War II airmen who sacrificed their lives to save children in Sheffield, England.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson sent a tweet Saturday thanking Tony Foulds for “remembering and honoring our Airmen.” Missouri Governor Michael Parson has issued a proclamation honoring Foulds for his “profound devotion” to commemorating the crew of the B-17 nicknamed “Mi Amigo.”

Missouri pilot Lt. John Kriegshauser was attempting to land his damaged plane at a Sheffield park in 1944 when he pulled up to avoid a group of children and crashed into the woods.

Foulds, 82, was one of those children.

The U.S. and Royal Air Force honored the crew with a flypast Friday, fulfilling Foulds’ lifelong dream.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week
Weather

More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week

5:01 am
Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm
Covering Colorado

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm

10:58 pm
Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake
Covering Colorado

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake

7:40 pm
More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week
Weather

More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm
Covering Colorado

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake
Covering Colorado

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake

Scroll to top
Skip to content