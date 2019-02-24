Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rescuers search for missing skier after Austrian avalanche

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say a German man is still missing after an avalanche in Austria buried a group of backcountry skiers, killing one and injuring a second. Three other skiers were rescued unharmed.

The Austrian news agency APA reported Sunday that Austrian and German rescue teams and planes were looking for the missing 43-year-old man, but their search was complicated by the threat of new avalanches.

The six men had been on a backcountry tour through a forest near the Austrian town of Reutte on the German border when an avalanche buried them Saturday afternoon on a treeless stretch.

The missing man, the 42-year-old who died and the 37-year-old who was injured were all from Bavaria in southern Germany. It was not clear where the three unharmed men came from.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week
Weather

More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week

5:01 am
Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm
Covering Colorado

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm

10:58 pm
Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake
Covering Colorado

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake

7:40 pm
More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week
Weather

More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm
Covering Colorado

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake
Covering Colorado

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake

Scroll to top
Skip to content